Govinda bullet incident: Wife Sunita provides health update

Sunita Ahuja, wife of actor Govinda, has shared an update on his health following his recent hospitalisation due to a bullet injury.

Speaking to the media outside the hospital in Juhu, Mumbai, Sunita reassured fans that Govinda is recovering well and is expected to be discharged soon. “I think he will be discharged tomorrow or the day after,” she said. “With everyone's blessings and the support of his fans, he has made a full recovery. We are praying for him everywhere.”

She added, “He has many fans across the world. We are praying for him at temples and dargahs. Thanks to everyone's blessings, he is completely fine. I want to tell his fans not to panic; he is doing well. He’ll be dancing again in a few months. Thank you so much for your support.”

The incident occurred when Govinda accidentally misfired his gun while cleaning his closet early Tuesday morning, injuring his foot. Reports indicate that a small part of the gun's lock had broken, which did not prevent the accidental discharge. At the time, the gun was loaded with six bullets, one of which struck his foot, prompting immediate medical attention.

Sunita was in Kolkata when the incident took place. Doctors successfully removed the bullet from his leg and have indicated that he will remain under observation for a short period before being discharged.