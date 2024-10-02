Kiara Advani shares BTS snaps from song shoot for ‘War 2’ in Italy

Meanwhile, a leaked video from the set has also added to the excitement surrounding War 2. The video shows Hrithik and Kiara filming the song, with Hrithik looking dapper in denim and a checked shirt and Kiara radiating elegance in a pink dress.

The sequel to War has been generating buzz since it was announced, with Hrithik reprising his role as Major Kabir Dhaliwal. Jr NTR is rumoured to be joining the cast as the villain, bringing his unique acting style to the film.

In a recent interview, Jr NTR revealed that his approach to acting differs from the style Ayan Mukerji’s direction style. He explained that Mukerji was trying to draw out his natural acting style, allowing him to express himself authentically.

The film is expected to hit theatres on Independence Day 2025, and fans are eagerly anticipating the thrilling action and captivating performances that the film promises to deliver.