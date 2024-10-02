Kiara Advani shares BTS snaps from song shoot for ‘War 2’ in Italy

Bollywood stars Kiara Advani and Hrithik Roshan are currently making waves in Italy, where they are filming for the highly anticipated sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War. The duo is shooting a romantic song for the film, and fans are eagerly awaiting their on-screen chemistry.
Kiara recently took to Instagram to share stunning photos from the set of War 2. In the photos, she is seen donning a crochet top and skirt, as well as a flowing blue gown. The photos have garnered immense attention and praise from fans, who have flooded the comments section with heart emojis and compliments.
Meanwhile, a leaked video from the set has also added to the excitement surrounding War 2. The video shows Hrithik and Kiara filming the song, with Hrithik looking dapper in denim and a checked shirt and Kiara radiating elegance in a pink dress.
The sequel to War has been generating buzz since it was announced, with Hrithik reprising his role as Major Kabir Dhaliwal. Jr NTR is rumoured to be joining the cast as the villain, bringing his unique acting style to the film.
In a recent interview, Jr NTR revealed that his approach to acting differs from the style Ayan Mukerji’s direction style. He explained that Mukerji was trying to draw out his natural acting style, allowing him to express himself authentically.
The film is expected to hit theatres on Independence Day 2025, and fans are eagerly anticipating the thrilling action and captivating performances that the film promises to deliver.