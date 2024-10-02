PM Narendra Modi inquires about Rajinikanth’s health, Kamal Haasan wishes him a speedy recovery

As Tamil superstar Rajinikanth recovers at a hospital in Chennai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to the actor’s wife, Latha Rajinikanth, to inquire about his health. The news was shared on Wednesday by Tamil Nadu BJP President K. Annamalai via a post on X, revealing that the Prime Minister expressed his well-wishes for the actor's swift recovery.
The health scare has prompted an outpouring of concern and support from Rajinikanth’s legions of fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry. Fellow veteran actor Kamal Haasan took to X on Tuesday to share his wishes for his ‘dear friend’s’ speedy recovery, posting in Tamil, “I wish my dear friend, Superstar @rajinikanth, who is hospitalised, a speedy recovery.”
Rajinikanth, known affectionately as Thalaivar by millions of fans, was hospitalised earlier this week after a routine check-up revealed a swelling in a blood vessel leading from his heart. The medical team performed a successful non-surgical procedure to place a stent in his aorta to treat the issue. According to the hospital’s medical bulletin, the actor is stable and expected to return home in a few days.
The hospital where Rajinikanth is being treated issued a statement assuring fans that the procedure went as planned. “Mr. Rajinikanth is stable and doing well. He should be home in two days,” it said, adding that fans need not worry as the actor’s recovery is progressing smoothly.
Rajinikanth, a towering figure in Indian cinema with a career spanning over four decades, enjoys immense popularity not just as an actor but also as a cultural icon. Fans across the globe eagerly await more positive updates on Rajinikanth’s health, hoping to see him back on his feet soon.