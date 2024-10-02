PM Narendra Modi inquires about Rajinikanth’s health, Kamal Haasan wishes him a speedy recovery

Rajinikanth, known affectionately as Thalaivar by millions of fans, was hospitalised earlier this week after a routine check-up revealed a swelling in a blood vessel leading from his heart. The medical team performed a successful non-surgical procedure to place a stent in his aorta to treat the issue. According to the hospital’s medical bulletin, the actor is stable and expected to return home in a few days.

The hospital where Rajinikanth is being treated issued a statement assuring fans that the procedure went as planned. “Mr. Rajinikanth is stable and doing well. He should be home in two days,” it said, adding that fans need not worry as the actor’s recovery is progressing smoothly.

Rajinikanth, a towering figure in Indian cinema with a career spanning over four decades, enjoys immense popularity not just as an actor but also as a cultural icon. Fans across the globe eagerly await more positive updates on Rajinikanth’s health, hoping to see him back on his feet soon.