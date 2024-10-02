Swap your usual jewellery for these standout accessories this festive season

Neha Dhupia pairs a silk bandana with a printed kaftan, embracing a relaxed yet chic vibe. The bandana, tied around her head, adds a bohemian touch, perfect for those looking to keep it comfortable yet stylish. This accessory elevates the kaftan, making it suitable for festive gatherings where you want to stand out without being overly formal. The playful geometric patterns on both the kaftan and the bandana work harmoniously, offering a bold statement while keeping the overall look easygoing.