Swap your usual jewellery for these standout accessories this festive season

As the festive season draws near, we're all on the lookout for creative ways to elevate our style. Whether it's adding a modern twist to a classic ensemble or experimenting with playful accessories, it's all about standing out while embracing tradition. From elaborate headbands to vibrant parandis, this season's must-try accessories are the perfect way to make a statement at any celebration!
Karishma Kapoor chose a bold, elaborate headband for her look. The thick band adorned with intricate embellishments adds a regal flair to her structured white sherwani-style jacket. Paired with a forehead tikka and statement earrings, the headband transforms the ensemble into an elegant fusion of modern and traditional. This accessory works best with sleek updos and structured garments, keeping the focus on the face.
Madhuri Dixit Nene modernises her traditional saree by cinching it with a statement belt. The belt not only enhances her waistline but also adds structure to the drape, giving it a contemporary edge. This accessory is ideal for those wanting to create a fusion look—balancing the elegance of the saree with the boldness of the belt. Paired with intricately patterned fabric, the belt becomes the focal point, giving a modern twist to a classic outfit while maintaining its festive charm.
Janhvi Kapoor opted for a vibrant parandi (traditional braided hair accessory) that added colour and movement to her bright pink and lime-green outfit. The multicoloured tassels at the end of her long braid enhance the playful, youthful charm of her ensemble. A parandi is perfect for bridesmaids or festive gatherings and pairs well with Patiala suits or lehengas, adding a touch of Punjabi-ness to your look.
Sanya Malhotra’s choice of baby’s breath flowers in her hair is ethereal and romantic. The delicate white flowers woven into her voluminous braid create a soft, dreamy aesthetic. This minimalistic accessory contrasts beautifully against her earthy tones, making it ideal for outdoor events or day-time celebrations. Baby’s breath adds an understated yet impactful touch to any festive look, especially when paired with natural makeup and a simple sari or lehenga.
Neha Dhupia pairs a silk bandana with a printed kaftan, embracing a relaxed yet chic vibe. The bandana, tied around her head, adds a bohemian touch, perfect for those looking to keep it comfortable yet stylish. This accessory elevates the kaftan, making it suitable for festive gatherings where you want to stand out without being overly formal. The playful geometric patterns on both the kaftan and the bandana work harmoniously, offering a bold statement while keeping the overall look easygoing.