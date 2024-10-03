Govinda recovering after leg injury, Rajpal Yadav, Raveena Tandon visit the actor at the hospital

Bollywood icon Govinda is recovering after a recent accident where he accidentally shot himself in the leg. The incident, which occurred earlier this week, saw the actor being rushed to a Mumbai hospital for treatment. The news of his injury shocked fans and colleagues alike, but Govinda’s swift recovery has brought relief to many, including his long-time collaborators Rajpal Yadav and Raveena Tandon, who visited him to offer their support.

Rajpal, who has worked with Govinda in films like Bhagam Bhag and shares a close bond with the actor, visited him on Wednesday evening. After the visit, he spoke to the media, expressing his optimism about Govinda’s recovery.

“He’s recovering very well,” Rajpal said, visibly relieved. “Govinda has such good karma that he has escaped what could’ve been a fatal tragedy. He’s a legend and one of the top 10 actors in the 100 years of Hindi cinema. He’s safe now. We just pray he comes back soon and continues to work. Govinda bhaiya zindabad!” When asked about the actor’s discharge, Rajpal deferred the question, urging the media to consult with doctors instead.