Govinda recovering after leg injury, Rajpal Yadav, Raveena Tandon visit the actor at the hospital

Bollywood icon Govinda is recovering after a recent accident where he accidentally shot himself in the leg. The incident, which occurred earlier this week, saw the actor being rushed to a Mumbai hospital for treatment. The news of his injury shocked fans and colleagues alike, but Govinda’s swift recovery has brought relief to many, including his long-time collaborators Rajpal Yadav and Raveena Tandon, who visited him to offer their support.
Rajpal, who has worked with Govinda in films like Bhagam Bhag and shares a close bond with the actor, visited him on Wednesday evening. After the visit, he spoke to the media, expressing his optimism about Govinda’s recovery.
“He’s recovering very well,” Rajpal said, visibly relieved. “Govinda has such good karma that he has escaped what could’ve been a fatal tragedy. He’s a legend and one of the top 10 actors in the 100 years of Hindi cinema. He’s safe now. We just pray he comes back soon and continues to work. Govinda bhaiya zindabad!” When asked about the actor’s discharge, Rajpal deferred the question, urging the media to consult with doctors instead.
Earlier in the day, Raveena, Govinda’s co-star from beloved films like Dulhe Raja, Akhiyon Se Goli Maare, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, also visited him. Raveena, after her visit, shared with a media house, “He looked better. He is recovering. I wish him a speedy recovery.” Her visit was a heartfelt gesture of solidarity, underscoring the close bond the two actors share after working together on numerous projects.
The actor’s family provided a positive update on his health. Govinda’s daughter, Tina Ahuja, assured reporters that her father is improving steadily. “Papa is getting better. God has been very kind. Please keep him in your prayers,” she said. Tina also revealed that Govinda had been moved from the ICU to a regular ward after undergoing surgery and is receiving antibiotics and drips. The family is hopeful he will be discharged soon.
On Tuesday, filmmaker David Dhawan, a frequent collaborator with Govinda on hits like Hero No.1 and Coolie No.1, also visited the actor. Fans are eagerly awaiting Govinda’s recovery, hoping to see him return to the big screen soon.