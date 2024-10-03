Kajol encourages challenging norms in a new Instagram post

Earlier, Kajol showcased her playful side with a humorous take on Mumbai's heavy rains. She shared a clip from her iconic film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, directed by Karan Johar, captioning it, "Me running to get some bhajiyas and chai to enjoy the #mumbairains" accompanied by two umbrella emojis. In the clip, she humorously runs through a rain-soaked forest, poking fun at Mumbai's weather.

She also posted a video capturing the heavy rainfall from her home, describing the rain as "falling like a waterfall" alongside flashes of lightning. She captioned this video, "#waterfallin... Loving this rain" with a starry-eyed emoji.

On the work front, Kajol will next be seen in Do Patti, where she shares the screen with Kriti Sanon. The film is written by Kanika Dhillon, known for her work on the Haseen Dillruba franchise, and is produced by both Dhillon and Sanon under the banner of Blue Butterfly Films, marking Kriti's debut as a producer.