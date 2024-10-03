Millie Bobby Brown shares stunning photos from her private Italian wedding to Jake Bongiovi

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has delighted fans by sharing intimate photos from her secret wedding to Jake Bongiovi, son of rock legend Jon Bon Jovi. The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony at the breathtaking Villa Cetinale in Italy in May.
Millie looked radiant in a custom white lace gown by Oscar de la Renta, complete with a corseted bodice, fitted fishtail skirt, and an elegant train. She paired the stunning gown with a long, lace-trimmed tulle veil and styled her hair in a chic updo, leaving two tendrils to frame her face. Jake complemented his bride in a classic white tuxedo with a black bow tie.
Following the ceremony, the bride swapped her formal gown for a more playful look—a white satin minidress with off-the-shoulder sleeves—for the reception. Sharing her joy on Instagram, Millie captioned her wedding photos with, “Forever and always, your wife.”
The couple’s intimate wedding took place in May, with only close family members in attendance, including Jon Bon Jovi and Millie’s parents. The ceremony was officiated by Stranger Things co-star Matthew Modine. A larger celebration is reportedly planned for later this year.
Millie and Jake first went public with their relationship in June 2021, sharing a sweet Instagram post together. Since then, the couple has been spotted at various high-profile events, from the BAFTA Film Awards to the Stranger Things premiere.
Earlier this year, Millie confirmed their marriage on social media with playful photos from a day at Universal Orlando, wearing shorts with “wifey” written on them. Jake proposed to Millie in April, and she announced the engagement with a Taylor Swift lyric, marking the start of their next chapter together.