Millie Bobby Brown shares stunning photos from her private Italian wedding to Jake Bongiovi

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has delighted fans by sharing intimate photos from her secret wedding to Jake Bongiovi, son of rock legend Jon Bon Jovi. The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony at the breathtaking Villa Cetinale in Italy in May.

Millie looked radiant in a custom white lace gown by Oscar de la Renta, complete with a corseted bodice, fitted fishtail skirt, and an elegant train. She paired the stunning gown with a long, lace-trimmed tulle veil and styled her hair in a chic updo, leaving two tendrils to frame her face. Jake complemented his bride in a classic white tuxedo with a black bow tie.