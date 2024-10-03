Mithun reflects on challenging career, recalls ‘Al Pacino self-comparison’ after National Award for ‘Mrigayaa’

Veteran actor-politician Mithun Chakraborty is set to receive the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the highest honour in Indian cinema. In a recent interview, Mithun reflected on his remarkable journey in the film industry, sharing candid anecdotes about the highs and lows that shaped his career.

Mithun, who made his debut with the critically acclaimed film Mrigayaa, won the National Award for Best Actor for his very first role. However, this early success brought about a change in his attitude, something he admits now with humility. “After Mrigayaa, I got my first National Award. Jo hota hai (then what happens, happened), I started acting like Al Pacino,” Mithun recalled. “It felt like I was the greatest actor, and my attitude changed. The producer saw this and told me, ‘Get out.’ That was when I realized my mistake.”

Reflecting on his career, Mithun shared how difficult his journey truly was, filled with struggles that he believes would discourage others. “Yeh safar bahut kathin tha (This journey was very difficult). Many ask why I don’t write a biography. I say no because my story won’t inspire; it would bring people down. It would break the spirits of young boys struggling today,” he revealed.

Mithun recalled his early days, coming from a humble background in Kolkata, where he often faced hunger and homelessness. “Some days, I wouldn’t get food and sometimes, I would sleep on footpaths,” he said, describing the harsh realities he faced while trying to make it in Mumbai.

Despite the challenges, Mithun persevered, going on to win two more National Awards for Tahader Kotha and Swami Vivekananda. His filmography boasts iconic roles in films like Disco Dancer, Agneepath, Jallad, and Dalaal, which cemented his status as one of the most versatile actors in Indian cinema. In addition to his acting career, Mithun also entered politics, becoming a Rajya Sabha MP in 2014.