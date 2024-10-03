Shilpa Shetty celebrates Navratri with traditional ‘Mata ka Darbaar’ at Mumbai home

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra, recently seen in Indian Police Force, has set up a traditional Mata ka Darbaar at her Mumbai home to celebrate the festival of Navratri. The actress shared a glimpse of the festive decorations through a Reel on her Instagram, offering her fans a view of her preparations for the occasion.

In addition to decorating her home, Shilpa also prepared prasad as an offering to Goddess Durga. Sharing her thoughts with her followers, she wrote, “Jai Mata Di. May this Navratri bring strength, positivity, and endless blessings to you and your loved ones. Love and light #HappyNavratri #JaiMataDi #Gratitude #Blessed #ShubhNavratri.”

Earlier, the actress celebrated National Son's Day with a series of heartwarming vacation photos featuring her son Viaan and husband Raj Kundra. In her post, she expressed her pride and love for her son, captioning it, “Happy Son's Day my jaan my Viaanuuuuuu. You make me so proud. Thank you for choosing me #HappySonsDay #blessed.”

Shilpa and Raj have been married since November 2009, and they have two children, Viaan and Samisha.

In terms of her career, Shilpa recently appeared in the comedy-drama Sukhee, alongside Amit Sadh, Kusha Kapila, and others. She also portrayed the character Tara in Indian Police Force, an action series created by Rohit Shetty. Shilpa’s upcoming project, KD-The Devil, directed by Prem, will see her starring as Sathyavathi Agnihotri. The film features an ensemble cast including Dhruva Sarja, Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi, and others.