This Durga Puja, actress Madhurima Basak channels four festive looks
With the Pujas only five days away, it’s time to get ready to put your best festive foot forward. But with sustainability and eco-conscious fashion choices increasingly ruling the wardrobes of young women, Puja fashion no longer remains just a glam affair and goes beyond the surface to ensure that it does not harm the environment. One of the best ways to escalate the movement towards slow fashion is to go for pure handloom fabrics that are made locally and one such label which is steadily striving to preserve this ‘handloom’ way is Kolkata’s own Bohurupi Sanitiniketan. Helmed by Tollywood’s favourite costume designer Abhisek Roy, this label spells pure subtlety and understated sophistication. The ethnic and fusion silhouettes for men and women are all made of purest fabrics, highlighting the exquisite Bengal jamdani weaves in their purest forms. This festive season too, Bohurupi has come up with an exquisite array of outfits with soothing design aesthetics to turn your Pujas into an elegantly fashionable affair. We decided to put together a glam four-look shoot for you to present your ethnic best and for this, Abhisek curates three beautiful other labels along with his own. To add more chic, we roped in the very beautiful and bold actress Madhurima Basak, who owned these looks like no one else possibly could! Here are excerpts from a short chat with Abhisek on all things fashion:
Tell us the idea behind the Puja look curation for Indulge?
The main idea behind curating these four looks for Indulge was to create different looks for the four-five days of the Pujas. It’s very important for Bengalis to dress up in unique ways during these four days of the Puja. The looks need to be festive and traditional yet be in touch with the taste of the young and modern fashionista. Hence, keeping that individual need in mind, I have selected four pieces that offer new silhouettes, yet give out those authentic Puja vibes. The looks are fresh and contemporary yet rooted in the traditions of our ethnic fashion.
Take us through the four looks you have created?
There’s a beautiful dhoti skirt paired with a crop top and a sleeveless jacket in light peachy pink. This outfit is smart, chic, and has a dressy vibe but with a traditional touch. It’s a perfect choice for sashti and saptami gatherings with friends and family — it’s fresh, young, simple, and elegant with minute embroidery details in the blouse, jacket and border of the skirt. The silhouette of the slitted drape skirt turns the whole attire into something very young and festive. There’s also this beautiful lehenga set with a cape that turns it into a beautiful outfit for your ashtami or saptami night parties. The beautiful number is vibrant and flowy and has ornate floral embroidery on the cape, and the blouse turns it into a gorgeous outfit that requires minimal accessorising. You can either dress it up with nice chandelier earrings or jhumkas to stand out in a crowd. Since nabami night is always associated with glam gatherings and parties, I chose a gorgeous silk sari in midnight blue with heavy zardozi work paired with a stylish sleeveless blouse. To match the mood, I have decked up Madhurima in a stunning choker and earrings with a touch of pearl. The hair has been kept open with soft curls and the face has a touch of minimal makeup in shades of nude brown. For ashtami morning and dashami, nothing can replace the red and white look. Bengalis are historically and emotionally attached to this colour combo for these days and I have tried to give the quintessential white sari with red borders, a very contemporary twist. I have made this beautiful halter red blouse with intricate kantha embroidery out of an upcycled fabric and paired it with an equally gorgeous traditional white sari with red borders that has vibrant patches of kantha stitch work on the body and pallu. This combination never goes old and I have accessorised it with lots of sankha pola bangles and a chunky neck piece in silver interspersed with coloured gems.
Tell us about your festive collection
I have made a very different collection, which is completely sustainable and is called Vandana. It is replete with fusion silhouettes having vivid and delicate embroidery and kantha stitch. There are bright coloured patches of kantha embroidery and folk motifs on neutral bases of reusable fabrics with tribal weaves.
What is the idea behind the collection?
The idea is always to thrust on more sustainable and recycled fashion and hence it’s a continuation of our previous collections. What’s special is that previously, I did not design many saris or blouses, but this festive collection has an array of them in various colours and designs.
What’s trending this festive season?
For any festive day, I feel one should be in their traditional best — be it dhoti and kurta for men or saris and kurtis for women. Give them a nice modern touch, in terms of silhouettes and cuts, and wear them in comfortable weather-friendly fabrics. Always remember, accessories can add to the glam or destroy a look completely. So, try to bring a balance and do not overdo it in terms of accessorising. If your clothes have too much work on them, don’t make your look over the top by adding accessories to it. If clothes are minimalistic in design elements, complement them intelligently with some well-chosen pieces of jewellery, like a nice pair of earrings, a tidy brooch, an elegant headpiece or a nose stud and an ornamental neckpiece. But never commit the cardinal sin of wearing everything together. Remember, less is always more.
What are this year’s festive wardrobe must-haves?
This Puja, men should have a nice pair of pleated dhoti and an embroidered woven kurta to go with it while women should wear a gorgeous handwoven sari with a well-designed blouse and a nice sleek sari blouse. Co-ords in vibrant pop colours are also trending big time and they are super comfy for your pandal-hopping escapades.
What’s your collection for this winter?
It’s still in the works and will be a fusion edit for both men and women, on the lines of intricate traditional weaves with new contemporary looks and textures. All my collections are always sustainable and made with organic fabrics, including recycled and upcycled clothes.
Actress Madhurima Basak takes us through her festive fashion and mood.
Fashion choices
My fashion choices are very basic. Generally, I wear oversized tees, t-shirts or shirts with shorts or denims. When it comes to daily wear, I rarely wear Indian or ethnic clothes and prefer to stick to comfortable western casuals. My favourite colours are white and black. Any festive occasion or weddings, definitely call for Indian wear like saris or kurtis . I prefer saris, especially beautiful red ones for such special occasions.
Five wardrobe essentials
A white tee, a checked shirt, a pair of denim shorts and a nice smart denim jacket.
Favourite accessories
I usually don’t wear anything apart from watches and sunglasses. But I have a special place in my heart for finger rings, be it the glamorous cocktail rings or solitaires, I love them all.
Puja makeup & hair styles
I always keep it simple and effective considering the heat, dust and grime. Usually it is a lot of kajal on my eyes, a dainty bindi on the forehead and a light shade in nude pink or brown on the lips and I am ready to go. I keep my hairdo functional and wear it loose, eventually tying it up into a messy bun as the day progresses.
Your plans for this Puja
No plans really. There’s a lot of pressure ahead of the Pujas on us artistes, who work in television series, since we have to bank a lot of episodes. During the five days of the Puja, I am mostly on rest mode with some amount of adda with friends. I sometimes go to one or two pandals but most of the time, I get intimidated by the crowd and prefer chilling at home with my friends and pets. This year, I might visit my hometown in Nabadwip or go on a short trip somewhere.
Your fondest Puja memories
I have spent all my childhood Puja years at my maternal uncle’s home and I have distinct memories of visiting the ongoing fairs and having joyrides while enjoying lip smacking food.
What do you eat during Pujas?
Nabami and ashtami are set aside for bhog and we don’t cook anything non vegetarian during the four days of Puja. So, for anything tasty, we eat outside. Mostly, I prefer Bengali or Chinese cuisines during this time.
CREDITS:
Pics: Debarshi Sarkar
Hair & Makeup: Abhijith
Chanda Styling: Abhisek Roy
Outfits: Bohurupi Santiniketan & Soumodeep Dutta, Saarang & Urmil by Ritika and Prerna
Jewellery: Moonlight
Location and Food courtesy: Novotel Kolkata Hotel and Residences