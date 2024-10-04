This Durga Puja, actress Madhurima Basak channels four festive looks

A

There’s a beautiful dhoti skirt paired with a crop top and a sleeveless jacket in light peachy pink. This outfit is smart, chic, and has a dressy vibe but with a traditional touch. It’s a perfect choice for sashti and saptami gatherings with friends and family — it’s fresh, young, simple, and elegant with minute embroidery details in the blouse, jacket and border of the skirt. The silhouette of the slitted drape skirt turns the whole attire into something very young and festive. There’s also this beautiful lehenga set with a cape that turns it into a beautiful outfit for your ashtami or saptami night parties. The beautiful number is vibrant and flowy and has ornate floral embroidery on the cape, and the blouse turns it into a gorgeous outfit that requires minimal accessorising. You can either dress it up with nice chandelier earrings or jhumkas to stand out in a crowd. Since nabami night is always associated with glam gatherings and parties, I chose a gorgeous silk sari in midnight blue with heavy zardozi work paired with a stylish sleeveless blouse. To match the mood, I have decked up Madhurima in a stunning choker and earrings with a touch of pearl. The hair has been kept open with soft curls and the face has a touch of minimal makeup in shades of nude brown. For ashtami morning and dashami, nothing can replace the red and white look. Bengalis are historically and emotionally attached to this colour combo for these days and I have tried to give the quintessential white sari with red borders, a very contemporary twist. I have made this beautiful halter red blouse with intricate kantha embroidery out of an upcycled fabric and paired it with an equally gorgeous traditional white sari with red borders that has vibrant patches of kantha stitch work on the body and pallu. This combination never goes old and I have accessorised it with lots of sankha pola bangles and a chunky neck piece in silver interspersed with coloured gems.