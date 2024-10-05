Alia Bhatt surprises fans as she makes an appearance at Alan Walker’s Bengaluru concert

Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt sent fans into a frenzy when she made a surprise appearance at DJ Alan Walker’s concert in Bengaluru on Saturday. Videos and pictures of the actress interacting with the crowd quickly went viral on social media.
In a heartwarming moment, Alia took to the stage amidst thunderous applause and greeted the audience with a warm ‘Namaskara (Hello) Bengaluru.’ Her unexpected presence electrified the atmosphere, and the crowd erupted in cheers. As her popular song Chal Kudiye from the upcoming film Jigra played in the background, Alia smiled and waved at the ecstatic fans.
Alia’s stylish appearance at the concert also turned heads. She opted for a stunning blue off-shoulder bodycon dress paired with elegant heels, showcasing her impeccable fashion sense. Alan, known for his futuristic electronic music, was seen in a casual ensemble of a grey hoodie and black pants.
Social media was abuzz with reactions to Alia’s surprise appearance. Fans expressed their excitement and admiration for the actress. One fan tweeted, “OMG????? Alia Bhatt at Alan Walker concert and how radiant she looks.” Another commented, “Star girl.” Many praised her beauty and stage presence, with one user writing, “Wow, she looks amazing. She’s born to be in front of the audience.”
As Alia continues to make headlines for her successful career and captivating performances, fans are eagerly anticipating the release of her upcoming film Jigra. Directed by Vasan Bala, the action-packed narrative follows Alia’s character, Satya, as she embarks on a daring mission to rescue her brother, Ankur, from prison. The film is set to hit theatres on October 11.