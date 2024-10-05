Alia Bhatt surprises fans as she makes an appearance at Alan Walker’s Bengaluru concert

Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt sent fans into a frenzy when she made a surprise appearance at DJ Alan Walker’s concert in Bengaluru on Saturday. Videos and pictures of the actress interacting with the crowd quickly went viral on social media.

In a heartwarming moment, Alia took to the stage amidst thunderous applause and greeted the audience with a warm ‘Namaskara (Hello) Bengaluru.’ Her unexpected presence electrified the atmosphere, and the crowd erupted in cheers. As her popular song Chal Kudiye from the upcoming film Jigra played in the background, Alia smiled and waved at the ecstatic fans.