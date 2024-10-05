Angelina Jolie’s vintage Ferrari 250 GT to be auctioned, expected to be sold for nearly INR 7.3 crores

A rare and iconic 1958 Ferrari 250 GT owned by Hollywood superstar Angelina Jolie is set to be auctioned on November 20 in Paris by auction house Christie’s. The stunning black coupé, with its timeless design and powerful engine, is sure to attract significant attention from collectors and enthusiasts worldwide.

The Ferrari 250 GT, a masterpiece of automotive engineering, was first introduced at the 1958 Paris Motor Show. Its 12-cylinder engine, paired with advanced Weber carburettors, delivered a thrilling 240 horsepower. The sporty two-door model quickly gained popularity and became synonymous with luxury and performance.

While many details surrounding the Jolie-owned Ferrari remain shrouded in mystery, Christie’s confirmed to a media outlet that the car retains its original engine. However, it appears to have been repainted in 1978 from its original white and blue colour scheme. The interior has also undergone changes, transitioning from black to red. The odometer currently reads 64,244 miles, although it’s unclear whether these are original.

The auction house estimates the Ferrari 250 GT to fetch between €600,000 (5.5 crores approx) and €800,000 ( INR 7.3 crores approx.) at auction. While the average values for this model have declined slightly in recent months, mirroring a broader cooling trend in the collector car market, the Jolie connection is expected to drive significant interest and potentially push the final price higher.

As the auction date approaches, collectors and enthusiasts eagerly await the opportunity to own a piece of automotive history and a connection to one of Hollywood's most celebrated stars.