Anne Hathaway confirms return for ‘Princess Diaries 3’

Hollywood star Anne Hathaway is set to return to the coming-of-age comedy franchise film Princess Diaries with its third instalment.

The development on Princess Diaries 3 is moving at a brisk pace with Adele Lim signing on to direct, reports a leading magazine.

“As a diehard fan of the original Princess Diaries, I’m beyond excited to be a part of bringing the third iteration of this beloved franchise to life”, Lim said in a statement. “We look forward to celebrating its core tenants of female power, joy and mentorship with audiences worldwide”.