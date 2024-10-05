Celebrate the 9 colours of Navratri in style inspired by these Bollywood celebs

With the upcoming festive season upon us, we're always on the hunt for ways to elevate our looks and stand out in the celebrations. From the vibrant colours of Navratri to the joy of experimenting with ethnic wear, there’s no better time to embrace fashion inspiration. And who better to take cues from than our favourite Bollywood celebs, who know just how to nail these festive looks in style? Here's how each day of Navratri has a colour, and these Bollywood celebs show us how to wear it right:
Yellow, the colour of joy, positivity, and new beginnings, kickstarts Navratri on an auspicious note. Pragya Jaiswal’s stunning yellow outfit is the epitome of elegance and festivity. Whether she’s in a flowy lehenga or a chic anarkali, the shade of sunshine she wears radiates optimism. The intricate detailing on her attire, from delicate embroidery to subtle shimmer, adds the perfect festive touch without overwhelming the look. Pair a yellow outfit with statement gold jewellery or minimal accessories for a regal vibe, and you’re ready to dazzle on Day 1!
Purple symbolises creativity and uniqueness, making it a fun and bold choice for Day 2. Mithila Palkar captures the essence of royalty in her rich, deep purple outfit that is both regal and chic. Her ensemble, featuring modern cuts and traditional motifs, is a perfect example of how to blend tradition with youthful energy. To elevate your purple look, accessorise with statement jewellery and subtle makeup to keep the focus on the striking colour.
Grey is often considered an unconventional colour for festive wear, but Chitrangda Singh shows how this colour can be ultra-glam and sophisticated. She stuns in a sleek and luxurious grey ensemble that boasts intricate silver embellishments, giving it an opulent feel. Her look is all about understated elegance, and you can recreate it by pairing a grey ensemble with metallic accents, bold makeup, and sleek hair. This is for those who prefer a more minimalistic yet refined look during the celebrations.
White, representing purity, peace, and serenity, makes Day 4 truly special. Ahsaas Channa’s angelic white lehenga, adorned with intricate lace detailing, exudes a sense of grace and tranquillity. Her look is ethereal, perfect for those who want to embrace the traditional essence of Navratri with a modern twist. Opt for soft, dewy makeup and delicate silver or pearl accessories to enhance the beauty of this look without overpowering it.
Orange is a color that symbolises enthusiasm, energy, and warmth, and Saiee Manjrekar’s vibrant orange ensemble brings those qualities to life. Her stunning outfit, with its bold patterns and bright hues, is perfect for adding zest to your Navratri celebrations. Orange is all about making a bold statement, so don’t hesitate to pair it with chunky, statement jewelry, bold makeup, and a confident attitude. This look is for those who want to stand out and embrace the lively energy of the festival.
Red is synonymous with power, passion, and strength, making it one of the most dynamic colours of Navratri. Tahira Kashyap’s fierce red outfit is a true showstopper, featuring rich fabrics and bold designs. Her look is ideal for those who want to make a bold, fiery statement during the celebrations. Pair your red outfit with gold jewelry, smoky eyes, and a bold lip to fully embody the intensity and vibrance of this colour.
Green symbolises prosperity, fertility, and growth, making it a fitting colour for Day 7. Divya Khosla Kumar’s fresh green saree, adorned with vibrant floral prints, brings an earthy elegance to Navratri fashion. The simplicity of the sari, paired with the lively floral detailing, makes it a timeless choice for those who want to keep it traditional yet fashionable. Accessorise with earthy-toned jewellery and natural makeup for a look that exudes calm and grace.
Pink, the colour of love, compassion, and harmony, is beautifully showcased by Iulia Vantur in her soft pastel pink ensemble. The delicate embroidery and flowy silhouette of her lehenga create a dreamy, romantic look that’s perfect for Day 8. Pink is a versatile colour that can be styled for both understated elegance and bold statements. For a graceful look, pair your outfit with light, feminine accessories, soft makeup, and natural curls to channel Iulia’s effortlessly chic vibe.
Closing the festival in style, Day 9 is all about the richness and divinity of royal blue. Prathibha Ranta stuns in a majestic blue sari that is bold, sophisticated, and undeniably glamorous. The rich fabric elevate this colour to new heights, making it perfect for the final day of Navratri. Pair your royal blue outfit with silver or diamond accessories, a bold lip, and sleek hair for a look that commands attention and oozes confidence.