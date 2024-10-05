From silver screen to boardroom: Bollywood women leading the business world

The journeys of Bollywood actresses have expanded far beyond the silver screen, with many venturing into entrepreneurship and establishing successful businesses that set benchmarks for others. Here’s a look at some prominent Bollywood women making their mark as entrepreneurs.
1. Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif launched her entrepreneurial venture, Kay Beauty, in 2019. This made her the founder of India’s first celebrity-owned beauty brand, which is known for its inclusivity, offering products that cater to various Indian skin tones and types, while also promoting vegan and cruelty-free options for a sustainable approach in the beauty industry.
2. Parul Gulati
Actress and model Parul Gulati ventured into entrepreneurship with Nish Hair, a hair extension brand that has gained significant traction in India. The brand is notable for its diverse range of hair extensions, meeting the rising demand for hair accessories in fashion and beauty. Parul’s business acumen has helped establish a niche for Nish Hair, inspiring aspiring female entrepreneurs.
3. Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a dynamic figure in both acting and business. She has diversified her portfolio with ventures like Anomaly, a clean haircare brand, and Sona, an upscale Indian restaurant in New York City that offers a modern twist on Indian cuisine.
4. Richa Chadha
Known for her unconventional roles, Richa Chadha has also made strides in entrepreneurship. She co-founded Ehaab Couture, a sustainable fashion brand that supports local artisans in Lucknow, focusing on eco-friendly practices. Alongside her husband Ali Fazal, she launched Pushing Buttons Studios, a production house aimed at creating content-driven films. Their first project, Girls Will Be Girls, has received international recognition.
5. Nayanthara
Often called the ‘Lady Superstar’ of the South Indian film industry, Nayanthara has expanded her influence into entrepreneurship. Her ventures include The Lip Balm Company, a gender-neutral lip care brand, and 9Skin, which offers specialised skincare products. She also founded Femi9, a brand focused on female hygiene and wellness.
6. Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon co-founded Hyphen, a skincare brand in collaboration with PEP Technologies, aiming to make high-quality skincare accessible and affordable. She also co-owns The Tribe, a health and fitness company promoting holistic wellness. Kriti actively contributes to the brand’s growth, reflecting her personal commitment to fitness and self-care.
7. Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone is not only an acclaimed actress but also a savvy entrepreneur. She founded KA Enterprises, a venture capital firm investing in emerging businesses across various sectors, with stakes in successful startups like Epigamia, Furlenco, and Blu Smart. Additionally, she co-founded 82°E, a beauty and wellness brand that blends traditional Indian skincare with contemporary formulations.
8. Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt launched Ed-a-Mamma, a sustainable children’s and maternity wear brand, in 2022. The brand is recognised for its eco-friendly practices and won the PETA India Vegan Fashion Award for Best Vegan Kidswear Brand in 2021. Alia’s dedication to sustainability and ethical fashion has made her brand a favourite among parents and environmental advocates.
9. Kritika Kamra
Actress Kritika Kamra started Cinnabar in 2020, a clothing label specialising in Chanderi saris. Her brand employs artisans from Chanderi, supporting local craftsmanship and traditional techniques. Cinnabar has been praised for its quality and unique designs, and Kritika plans to expand its workforce to help preserve India’s handloom and textile heritage.