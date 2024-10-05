Farhan Akhtar shares behind-the-scenes glimpses of '120 Bahadur' amid Ladakh's majestic scenery

Bollywood's multi-talented star Farhan Akhtar, who has been off-screen as an actor for a while, is ramping up excitement for his next project. On Saturday, the actor, director, and singer took to Instagram to share two behind-the-scenes photos from the set of his upcoming film, 120 Bahadur.

The pictures highlight the serene landscape of Ladakh, featuring tents and Buddhist prayer flags fluttering against the vast Himalayan backdrop.

Heightening the anticipation, Farhan gave his fans a sneak peek into the 120 Bahadur shoot, showcasing the stunning beauty of the Ladakh base camp. The first image presents a sweeping view of the majestic landscape, while the second offers a glimpse from inside his tent, capturing the breathtaking surroundings and tranquil atmosphere that has already enchanted his followers.

He aptly captioned the post, “A quiet base,” perfectly reflecting the peaceful vibe of the remote location.

Recently, Farhan created buzz by announcing 120 Bahadur with two powerful posters on Instagram, featuring the compelling tagline, “Vo teen the… Aur hum? 120 Bahadur.” Directed by Razneesh “Razy” Ghai, the film has already piqued fans’ curiosity.

In this project, Farhan will portray Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, PVC, an Indian war hero renowned for his exceptional bravery. Major Singh served in the 13th Battalion of the Kumaon Regiment during the Sino-Indian War. On the morning of November 18, 1962, the battalion, stationed in the Chushul sector, faced a fierce Chinese assault. Despite being heavily outnumbered, the Indian soldiers fought valiantly until they ran out of ammunition. Throughout the battle, Major Singh fearlessly moved between posts, reorganizing defenses and lifting the spirits of his men, all while under enemy fire and without cover.

With 120 Bahadur, Farhan Akhtar is poised to deliver yet another compelling performance, this time stepping into the shoes of a national hero.