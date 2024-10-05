Makers drop love ballad ‘Tui Amar Hoye Ja’ from ‘Bohurupi’

After releasing three foot-tapping and successful tracks- Shimul Polash, Dakatiya Banshi and Aaj Sara Bela, the makers of Bohurupi have dropped the fourth song – Tui Amar Hoye Ja. This love ballad has been composed by Bonnie Chakraborty and composed by Arnab Dutta who also lends his voice to the song along with vocalist Shrestha Das.
The song focuses on the two lead couples of the movie – Bikram and Jhimli essayed by Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Koushani Mukherjee and Sumanta and Pori essayed by Abir Chatterjee and Ritabhari Chakraborty. The song intertwines their romance beautifully and it impacts the overall narrative of the movie.
Music Director Bonnie comments, “The day Shiboprosad entrusted me with the responsibility of producing and arranging Tui Amar Hoy Jaa, I was blown away…one of the best love ballads in the last ten years. Arnab Dutta is one of the best composers I have met in a while. The song has evolved over the last six months. It will resonate with the masses.”
Arnab adds, “This song explores the profound theme of Eternal Love, illustrating how the bond between two souls transcends the boundaries of physical existence. Even when separated by distance or circumstances, their connection remains unbreakable. The lyrics delve into the idea that love is not confined to the tangible world; rather, it exists in a realm beyond time and space. The emotional depth of the song captures the longing and yearning that come with separation, while simultaneously celebrating the enduring nature of their attachment. Ultimately, it conveys the message that true love is a powerful force that can withstand any challenge, allowing them to reconnect on a spiritual level regardless of their physical circumstances.”
Bohurupi is the much-awaited puja release of the director duo Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy. It will hit the theatres on October 8. Tui Amar Hoye Jaa song can be viewed on YouTube.