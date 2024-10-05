Makers drop love ballad ‘Tui Amar Hoye Ja’ from ‘Bohurupi’

After releasing three foot-tapping and successful tracks- Shimul Polash, Dakatiya Banshi and Aaj Sara Bela, the makers of Bohurupi have dropped the fourth song – Tui Amar Hoye Ja. This love ballad has been composed by Bonnie Chakraborty and composed by Arnab Dutta who also lends his voice to the song along with vocalist Shrestha Das.

The song focuses on the two lead couples of the movie – Bikram and Jhimli essayed by Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Koushani Mukherjee and Sumanta and Pori essayed by Abir Chatterjee and Ritabhari Chakraborty. The song intertwines their romance beautifully and it impacts the overall narrative of the movie.