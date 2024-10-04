Actors Abir Chatterjee and Ritabhari Chakraborty on their new film 'Bohurupi'

A

Abir: I won’t say ‘again’. Pankaj Sinha in Raktabeej was from the intelligence department. But in Bohurupi, sub-inspector Sumanta Sen is a uniformed officer, and the audience will see me in a new avatar. They have seen me as a uniformed army officer in Avrodh Season 2, but as a police officer, this is my first. And the relation of Sumanta and Pori, his wife, the challenges they face, how they handle the situations, is not a subplot, but rather is a focal point in the storyline, instrumental in the film’s progress. Whether or not he can juggle between his professional and personal life, adds to Sumanta’s character.

Ritabhari: But the equation is very different from what Abir and I had in Fatafati. For Pori, Sumanta, whom she lovingly calls 'Babi', is her whole world. She is extremely dependent on her husband, more so because she’s a loner. When a person grows up in a situation where nobody understands her, and when one day she meets a person who understands her and loves her for what she is, the latter becomes her everything. And not getting that person when you need him the most is traumatic and painful, and it is something that Pori goes through.