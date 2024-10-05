From classic to contemporary: Here are 5 striking sari drapes to elevate your festive wardrobe

As we dive into the festive season, experimenting with different sari drapes can add a refreshing twist to your traditional wardrobe. From timeless classics to contemporary variations, these looks exemplify grace, innovation, and cultural heritage. Here are five striking drapes to inspire you.
Sai Pallavi embraced the traditional Bengali atpoure drape which is typically worn during Durga Puja for Shyam Singha Roy. This drape is distinct for its flowing, unpleated pallu and loosely tied pleats, emphasising comfort and elegance. The off-white sari with red borders complements the red blouse, while her accessories—a traditional fan and bangles—bring a festive touch. This look channels the simplicity of rural Bengal, merging tradition with ease.
Genelia embraces tradition in a golden Nauvari sari, a drape unique to Maharashtra. The sari is styled in a classic Marathi drape, symbolising elegance and culture. Paired with traditional jewellery, including a nath (nose ring) and chunky necklaces, she captures an ethereal, royal charm. The luxurious fabric and neutral palette of the sari complement her serene and poised demeanour. This drape, known for its comfort and structure, is perfect for festive occasions where heritage and tradition take centre stage.
Shilpa Shetty reinvents the sari with a modern dhoti drape, fusing traditional elements with contemporary style. The yellow sari, cinched at the waist with a belt, gives her look a structured silhouette. Paired with leggings and statement jewellery, this drape brings a bold yet elegant vibe, ideal for anyone wanting to push the envelope this festive season. It’s a versatile drape, perfect for dance or movement, with the lower part wrapped like a dhoti, offering ease without sacrificing glamour.
Rashmika Mandanna stuns in the unique Coorg drape, a signature of the Kodava culture. The pallu is elegantly wrapped from the back over the shoulder and secured at the front, creating a structured look. Her rich blue saree with gold detailing contrasts beautifully with the simple beige blouse, showcasing traditional Coorgi elegance with understated sophistication. The modest jewellery and infectious smile highlight this drape’s earthy charm, perfect for festive gatherings where simplicity reigns supreme.
Madhuri exudes grace in her midnight-blue sari, paired with a statement belt that cinches her waist and elevates the entire look. The belt not only adds a modern touch but also creates a flattering silhouette, balancing traditional elegance with contemporary flair. Her blouse, featuring intricate patterns, complements the simplicity of the sari, while the fluid drape enhances her natural poise. The overall look is bold, yet understated, ideal for someone who loves combining tradition with modern trends.