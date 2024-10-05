Govinda breaks silence after gun accident, says, ‘Please do not link this incident to something else’

Greeting the media with folded hands, Govinda said, “I want to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff for taking care of me during this critical time. I also extend my heartfelt thanks to all the politicians and artistes who reached out. I cannot express my gratitude enough.”

The accident, which occurred on Tuesday morning, happened when Govinda was cleaning his revolver before heading to Kolkata for an event. Recalling the incident, the actor was quoted as saying, “Initially, I couldn’t believe it had happened. It was a deep wound, and I couldn’t believe it had happened. I thought, ‘What just occurred?’ I was getting ready to leave for the show… for Kolkata. It was in the morning, around 4.45-5 am. The revolver fell and misfired. I felt a jhatka (shock) and when I saw… there was a fountain (of blood).”

Govinda emphasised that the incident was purely accidental and urged people not to speculate or link it to anything else. “When we wake up in the morning, it feels like everything is fine. I usually stay relaxed and composed, and I didn't expect something like this to happen. I pray for everyone’s safety, wherever they may be. But let this be a lesson to remain a bit cautious… Please do not link this incident to something else or misunderstand it in any way. I thank everyone who prayed for me,” he said.

The Mumbai police have launched an investigation, though no complaint has been filed. Meanwhile, Govinda is expected to rest and recover at home for the next 3-4 weeks, with physiotherapy continuing under medical supervision. Several Bollywood celebrities visited him during his hospital stay, offering their support and good wishes for his recovery.