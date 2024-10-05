‘Thalaivar’ Rajinikanth expresses gratitude to fans and friends for their love and well wishes

Superstar Rajinikanth was discharged from a Chennai hospital on Thursday evening after a brief stay. The legendary actor took to social media to thank his fans, friends, and political leaders for their prayers and well wishes during his time away.
In a heartfelt note on X, Rajinikanth expressed his gratitude to everyone who had reached out to him. He thanked his political friends, the film fraternity, the media, and most importantly, his fans. He wrote, “To all my political friends who wished me a speedy recovery, to all my film fraternity friends, to all my well-wishers, the press and media, my sincere thanks to you all. And to the fans who have made me, who keep me alive and love me immeasurably, praying for my well-being. I express my sincere gratitude to you al”
The actor also shared separate posts thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, and Tamil Nadu Governor Ravi for their inquiries about his health. He also expressed his appreciation for Amitabh Bachchan’s warm concern and love.
Rajinikanth’s daughter, Soundarya, had visited the Tiruvottiyur Shri Vadivudai Amman Temple in Chennai to offer prayers for her father’s recovery before his discharge, according to reports. Following his release, Aishwarya shared a picture on her Instagram stories, showing her attending a Navratri puja with friends. The puja was hosted by actor Pritha Vijayakumar, who played Rajinikanth's daughter in the film Padayappa.
Rajinikanth’s discharge has brought relief to his millions of fans worldwide. His quick recovery is a testament to his resilience and the strength of his spirit. As he continues to recover, fans eagerly await his return to the big screen.