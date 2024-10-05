‘Thalaivar’ Rajinikanth expresses gratitude to fans and friends for their love and well wishes

Superstar Rajinikanth was discharged from a Chennai hospital on Thursday evening after a brief stay. The legendary actor took to social media to thank his fans, friends, and political leaders for their prayers and well wishes during his time away.

In a heartfelt note on X, Rajinikanth expressed his gratitude to everyone who had reached out to him. He thanked his political friends, the film fraternity, the media, and most importantly, his fans. He wrote, “To all my political friends who wished me a speedy recovery, to all my film fraternity friends, to all my well-wishers, the press and media, my sincere thanks to you all. And to the fans who have made me, who keep me alive and love me immeasurably, praying for my well-being. I express my sincere gratitude to you al”