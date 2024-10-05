Huma Qureshi wraps ‘Gulabi’: A tale of female empowerment set in Ahmedabad

Huma Qureshi has officially completed filming for Gulabi, a powerful drama that centres on themes of female empowerment and social change. Directed by Vipul Mehta, the film tells the story of a determined auto-rickshaw driver from Ahmedabad, portrayed by Huma, who aspires to pursue higher education.

Through her journey, she inspires other women in her community to break societal norms and pursue their own dreams. The film, rooted in social realism, highlights the struggle for self-determination, exploring how one woman's courage can spark a ripple effect within her community.