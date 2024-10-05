Huma Qureshi wraps ‘Gulabi’: A tale of female empowerment set in Ahmedabad

Huma Qureshi has officially completed filming for Gulabi, a powerful drama that centres on themes of female empowerment and social change. Directed by Vipul Mehta, the film tells the story of a determined auto-rickshaw driver from Ahmedabad, portrayed by Huma, who aspires to pursue higher education.
Through her journey, she inspires other women in her community to break societal norms and pursue their own dreams. The film, rooted in social realism, highlights the struggle for self-determination, exploring how one woman's courage can spark a ripple effect within her community.
Talking about the project, Huma shared, “Gulabi is a reminder that every woman has the right to dream big and reclaim her story. As an actor, I’ve always been drawn to stories where women defy the odds—whether it’s Leila, Tarla, Maharani, or Monica. I’m proud to be part of films that highlight their fearless spirit.”
The film was announced on International Women’s Day, emphasising its core message of women’s empowerment. With a story inspired by real-life events, Gulabi promises to be an emotional yet uplifting narrative, shining a spotlight on women's resilience and drive to rewrite their futures.
Gulabi wrapped filming in October 2024 and is expected to be released in early 2025.