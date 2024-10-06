Priyanka Chopra Jonas offers a glimpse of her life on ‘Citadel’ set, balancing work and family time

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently offered fans a peek into her daily routine as she juggles shooting the second season of her highly anticipated streaming series, Citadel, with family moments and personal downtime.

On Sunday, the actor took to Instagram to share snippets of her life “lately,” posting photos that capture her balancing on-set duties with cherished family time. The images reveal moments spent filming, playtime with her daughter, and walks in the park, underscoring her efforts to harmonize work and motherhood.

In the caption, she wrote, “Lately 1 & 2: Nadia is a little different this season #citadel 3: On the tube. 4: Early wrap takes us to the park 5: When she comes to see mama at work 6: And then we go to the park again. 7: Walks, songs and chats 8: Visiting friends @natasha.poonawalla 9: She turned 80! Happy birthday Fran. @mamadjonas 10: When the sun wakes you up in bed 11: Traffic selfie 12,13,14: When the glam is so good @harryjoshhair @yumi_mori 15: Back on a plane. As usual, racing home.”