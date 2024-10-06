Priyanka Chopra Jonas offers a glimpse of her life on ‘Citadel’ set, balancing work and family time
Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently offered fans a peek into her daily routine as she juggles shooting the second season of her highly anticipated streaming series, Citadel, with family moments and personal downtime.
On Sunday, the actor took to Instagram to share snippets of her life “lately,” posting photos that capture her balancing on-set duties with cherished family time. The images reveal moments spent filming, playtime with her daughter, and walks in the park, underscoring her efforts to harmonize work and motherhood.
In the caption, she wrote, “Lately 1 & 2: Nadia is a little different this season #citadel 3: On the tube. 4: Early wrap takes us to the park 5: When she comes to see mama at work 6: And then we go to the park again. 7: Walks, songs and chats 8: Visiting friends @natasha.poonawalla 9: She turned 80! Happy birthday Fran. @mamadjonas 10: When the sun wakes you up in bed 11: Traffic selfie 12,13,14: When the glam is so good @harryjoshhair @yumi_mori 15: Back on a plane. As usual, racing home.”
Alongside snapshots of her Citadel set life, Priyanka also included personal milestones, such as her daughter visiting her on set, meeting friends, celebrating her mother-in-law’s 80th birthday, and experiencing quiet moments on solo morning walks.
The Citadel star recently shared a nostalgic reflection on her Instagram, posting a collage juxtaposing a childhood photo with a glamorous picture from her early career. “Warning: Don’t troll my 9-year-old self… so wild to think about what puberty and grooming can do to a girl,” she commented, looking back on her evolution from a schoolgirl with a “boy cut” to winning Miss India by age 17.
Priyanka’s posts provide a candid, intimate look at her day-to-day life, underscoring her journey as a global icon balancing professional and personal spheres.