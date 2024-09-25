Priyanka Chopra poses with Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Matilda De Angelis at screening of ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ and ‘Citadel: Diana’

Citadel: Diana, set in Milan in 2030, follows the story of Diana Cavalieri, a former agent of the independent global spy agency, Citadel. After the agency’s destruction by Manticore, Diana must navigate a dangerous world while trying to escape her past.

The six-episode series Citadel: Diana will premiere globally on Prime Video on October 10, 2024. Citadel: Honey Bunny, set against the backdrop of the 1990s, will also be available on the streaming platform from November 7.

Priyanka Chopra's involvement in the Citadel franchise has generated significant buzz and anticipation. Fans are eager to see her reprise her role in the second season of the show, which will also feature Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci, and Leslie Manville.