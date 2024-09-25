Priyanka Chopra poses with Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Matilda De Angelis at screening of ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ and ‘Citadel: Diana’

Priyanka Chopra attended a special screening of Citadel: Honey Bunny (India) and Citadel: Diana (Italy) in London. The event brought together the cast and crew of the global spy series, including Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Matilda De Angelis, Raj and DK, and other members of the creative team.
Priyanka, who starred in the first season of Citadel, posed for pictures and interacted with Samantha and Matilda, who will be leading the Indian and Italian spin-offs, respectively. The three actresses shared laughter and engaged in lively conversations, showcasing their camaraderie and excitement for the series.
Raj and DK, the acclaimed directors of Citadel: Honey Bunny, were also present at the event. The Indian spin-off features a talented cast, including Kay Kay Menon, Saqib Saleem, Sikandar Kher, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, and Kashvi Majumdar.
Citadel: Diana, set in Milan in 2030, follows the story of Diana Cavalieri, a former agent of the independent global spy agency, Citadel. After the agency’s destruction by Manticore, Diana must navigate a dangerous world while trying to escape her past.
The six-episode series Citadel: Diana will premiere globally on Prime Video on October 10, 2024. Citadel: Honey Bunny, set against the backdrop of the 1990s, will also be available on the streaming platform from November 7.
Priyanka Chopra's involvement in the Citadel franchise has generated significant buzz and anticipation. Fans are eager to see her reprise her role in the second season of the show, which will also feature Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci, and Leslie Manville.