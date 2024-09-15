Priyanka Chopra stuns in a crochet midi dress worth INR 2.5 lakhs in pics from her family holiday in France

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra enjoyed a sun-soaked vacation in the South of France with her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie. The actress shared glimpses of their holiday on Instagram, treating fans to stunning photos of herself in stylish outfits.
One of the standout looks was a crochet midi dress from the luxury ready-to-wear brand Magda Butrym. The dress, named the Crochet Petals Bustier midi dress in beige, is a stunning piece with a price tag of USD 3,015 (approximately INR 2,52,908).
The handmade crochet bustier dress featured a concealed inner corset, accentuating Priyanka’s figure. The rounded cups, adorned with rose-inspired scalloped crochet petals, added a touch of femininity. The high back slit allowed for easy movement, making it perfect for beachwear.
Priyanka accessorised the dress with dainty jewellery, including a gold chain, statement earrings, and rings. She completed the look with a straw hat and pink-tinted rectangular sunglasses. Her makeup featured pink-tinted lips, rouge-adorned cheeks, sunkissed glowing skin, and feathered brows. She left her windswept tresses loose for a natural and effortless look.
Priyanka recently wrapped up shooting for her upcoming Hollywood film, The Bluff. She also has Heads of State, starring alongside John Cena and Idris Elba, in the pipeline. As she continues to make strides in her career and enjoy quality time with her family, Priyanka’s fashion choices remain a source of inspiration for many.