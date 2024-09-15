Priyanka Chopra stuns in a crochet midi dress worth INR 2.5 lakhs in pics from her family holiday in France

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra enjoyed a sun-soaked vacation in the South of France with her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie. The actress shared glimpses of their holiday on Instagram, treating fans to stunning photos of herself in stylish outfits.

One of the standout looks was a crochet midi dress from the luxury ready-to-wear brand Magda Butrym. The dress, named the Crochet Petals Bustier midi dress in beige, is a stunning piece with a price tag of USD 3,015 (approximately INR 2,52,908).

The handmade crochet bustier dress featured a concealed inner corset, accentuating Priyanka’s figure. The rounded cups, adorned with rose-inspired scalloped crochet petals, added a touch of femininity. The high back slit allowed for easy movement, making it perfect for beachwear.