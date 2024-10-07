Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor begin filming romantic comedy ‘Abir Gulaal’ in London

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan and Indian actress Vaani Kapoor have started shooting their upcoming romantic comedy movie Abir Gulaal in London. The film, which began production on September 29, is set against the scenic backdrop of the city and was announced by the production house Indian Stories.

Director Aarti S. Bagdi shared insight into the film’s narrative, describing it as a story of love and healing. "The film explores the journey of two people who unexpectedly help each other heal, with love blooming as an unplanned result," Bagdi explained.

Abir Gulaal is produced by Vivek B. Agrawal, Avantika Hari and Rakesh Sippy, and is anticipated to be a heartwarming cinematic experience. The producers expressed excitement about the project, highlighting Fawad Khan’s worldwide fan base. "Fawad has a huge global following, and we believe audiences and his fans will embrace this film, showcasing him in one of his most charming roles yet," they said in a joint statement.

They also emphasised the on-screen chemistry between Fawad and Vaani, predicting that their performances will captivate audiences.

The film will continue to be shot across various locations in the UK throughout October and November. The music for the movie is also generating buzz, with six original tracks already composed by a prominent Bollywood music director, to be performed by top singers.

Fawad Khan made his Bollywood debut in 2014 with the Sonam Kapoor-starrer Khoobsurat, a romantic comedy loosely inspired by the 1980 film of the same name. He went on to star in Kapoor & Sons (2016), alongside Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra and in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016), featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma.

Meanwhile, Vaani Kapoor was last seen in Khel Khel Mein opposite Akshay Kumar, although the film received a lukewarm response at the box office.