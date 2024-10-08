Hania Aamir shares magical moments from Diljit Dosanjh’s London concert

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir recently treated her fans to a behind-the-scenes look at her unforgettable experience at Diljit Dosanjh’s concert at the O2 arena in London. The talented actress shared a collection of photos and videos on Instagram capturing the magical night.
In one of the highlights of the evening, Hania was invited onstage by Diljit to join him during his performance. The actress, visibly excited, clapped along to the music and even took the microphone to address the enthusiastic crowd. “Thank you very much. Hi, London. Shukriya bohut bohut aapka (Thanks a lot to you). Thank you very much for having all of us, for entertaining us. Thank you,” Hania expressed her gratitude.
As Hania left the stage, Diljit couldn't resist sharing his admiration for her. “I’m a fan of yours and your work. You are doing amazing work. Thank you. Thanks for coming. You,” he said in Punjabi, expressing his respect for the talented actress.
Hania’s Instagram post showcased the vibrant atmosphere of the concert, featuring photos of herself with friends, enjoying the music, and soaking in the electric energy of the crowd. She also shared glimpses of Diljit’s captivating performance, capturing the excitement and passion of the night.
The actress expressed her heartfelt gratitude for the experience, writing, “Hona ni mai recover (I'll not recover). What a night. It was magic. The love, the respect, the soul. Impeccable. It was all heart.” She also showered Diljit with praise, writing, “@diljitdosanjh sir ek he dil hai kitni dafa jeeto ge. Pyar aur sirf pyar (Sir, I've only one heart. How many times will you win it? Love and only love) (heart hands emojis).”
Hania’s post received overwhelming love and support from her fans and fellow celebrities. Pakistani actress Mahira Khan commented with heart eyes, raised hands, and fire emojis, expressing her admiration for Hania’s experience.
The concert was undoubtedly a memorable night for Hania, filled with unforgettable moments, incredible music, and the warmth of the audience.