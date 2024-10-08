Hania Aamir shares magical moments from Diljit Dosanjh’s London concert

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir recently treated her fans to a behind-the-scenes look at her unforgettable experience at Diljit Dosanjh’s concert at the O2 arena in London. The talented actress shared a collection of photos and videos on Instagram capturing the magical night.

In one of the highlights of the evening, Hania was invited onstage by Diljit to join him during his performance. The actress, visibly excited, clapped along to the music and even took the microphone to address the enthusiastic crowd. “Thank you very much. Hi, London. Shukriya bohut bohut aapka (Thanks a lot to you). Thank you very much for having all of us, for entertaining us. Thank you,” Hania expressed her gratitude.

As Hania left the stage, Diljit couldn't resist sharing his admiration for her. “I’m a fan of yours and your work. You are doing amazing work. Thank you. Thanks for coming. You,” he said in Punjabi, expressing his respect for the talented actress.