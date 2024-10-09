Dishani Chakraborty celebrates father Mithun Chakraborty’s Dadasaheb Phalke Award with a heartfelt tribute

Dishani’s tribute quickly attracted attention online, with fans and industry peers joining in to celebrate Mithun’s achievement. Her heartfelt words not only conveyed the warmth of their bond but also underscored the respect and admiration she holds for her father’s impressive journey in Indian cinema.

During his acceptance speech, Mithun opened up with personal stories from his early days in Bollywood. Reflecting on the obstacles he faced, he recalled, “Many said that dark-skinned actors wouldn’t last in the industry. I even prayed to God, ‘Could you change my colour?’ But over time, I accepted that I couldn’t alter my complexion. So, I poured all my energy into dance, determined to make a mark with my talent, hoping audiences would look past my skin tone. That’s how I became known as the ‘sexy, dusky Bengali babu.’”

Mithun, lovingly called ‘Disco Dancer’ after his iconic role in the 1982 film, has crafted a career marked by versatility and resilience. With a journey that began in the 1970s, Mithun became renowned for his unique dance style, powerful performances, and action-packed roles, quickly earning a place in the hearts of millions.