Dishani Chakraborty celebrates father Mithun Chakraborty’s Dadasaheb Phalke Award with a heartfelt tribute
Dishani Chakraborty, daughter of Bollywood legend Mithun Chakraborty, took to social media to congratulate her father on receiving the esteemed Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the 70th National Film Awards. In an emotional post, Dishani expressed her admiration and pride, lauding her father as a “true example of a superstar, a legend, a champion, and a hero.”
“Words can’t express how proud I am to be your daughter—not just every day, but especially today,” she wrote. “You’ve worked so hard, faced every challenge with grace, and continue to inspire everyone around you. You deserve this more than anyone. I love you more than words can say and feel incredibly blessed to call you my dad.”
Dishani’s tribute quickly attracted attention online, with fans and industry peers joining in to celebrate Mithun’s achievement. Her heartfelt words not only conveyed the warmth of their bond but also underscored the respect and admiration she holds for her father’s impressive journey in Indian cinema.
During his acceptance speech, Mithun opened up with personal stories from his early days in Bollywood. Reflecting on the obstacles he faced, he recalled, “Many said that dark-skinned actors wouldn’t last in the industry. I even prayed to God, ‘Could you change my colour?’ But over time, I accepted that I couldn’t alter my complexion. So, I poured all my energy into dance, determined to make a mark with my talent, hoping audiences would look past my skin tone. That’s how I became known as the ‘sexy, dusky Bengali babu.’”
Mithun, lovingly called ‘Disco Dancer’ after his iconic role in the 1982 film, has crafted a career marked by versatility and resilience. With a journey that began in the 1970s, Mithun became renowned for his unique dance style, powerful performances, and action-packed roles, quickly earning a place in the hearts of millions.