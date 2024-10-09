Rishab Shetty on National Award win for ‘Kantara’: Upcoming generation will get inspired

Kannada superstar Rishab Shetty recently celebrated a major milestone in his career, receiving the Best Actor in a Leading Role award at the prestigious 70th National Film Awards for his acclaimed performance in the hit film Kantara. The award not only highlights Shetty’s achievements but also brings recognition to the Kannada film industry on a national stage.

Following the ceremony in Delhi, Shetty expressed his pride in receiving the award, emphasising its broader impact. “I feel extremely proud and glad to have received the National Award as it gives recognition to the Kannada film industry. It gives motivation to the upcoming generations of actors and filmmakers of the regional film industries of India, and they feel charged up to perform better in pursuit of national recognition,” he said.

The recognition, he added, brings a unique responsibility. “For me and my contemporaries, it allows us to push the envelope as getting a National Award is a huge responsibility as much as it is an honour. It gives us the responsibility to strive hard and chase excellence,” Shetty noted.

Kantara, written and directed by Shetty became an unexpected blockbuster. The film, set and shot in Keradi, a coastal village in Karnataka, captures local traditions and folklore, which resonated deeply with audiences. Released in 2022, Kantara went on to become the second highest-grossing Kannada film ever, following K.G.F: Chapter 2. It was also the fourth highest-grossing Indian film that year.

Beyond box office success, Kantara earned critical acclaim, receiving the Silver Peacock – Special Jury Award at the 54th IFFI Indian Panorama section. Shetty is now working on a prequel, Kantara: Chapter 1, building on the film’s legacy.