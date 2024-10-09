Inconsistent. That’s who I am: Shilpa Rao

If you are grooving to Mere Mehboob and Chuttamalle and earlier sang your heart out to Tumhare Hi Rahenge Hum, Chaleya, Besharam Rang or Ghungroo, then you are listening to ace singer Shilpa Rao. Rao was awarded the Best Female Playback at the recent IIFA Awards.

The singer has carved a special place for herself in the Indian music industry, delivering hits across genres. Over the years, she has broken the mould, blending traditional Indian music with contemporary styles and made her mark in both commercial cinema and indie projects. At the audio launch of Devara starring Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, Rao sits down to chat with us.