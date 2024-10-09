Kartik Aaryan seeks blessings before ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ trailer launch in Jaipur

Celebs

The actor posted a picture along with his pet dog, Katori on his social media handle
As the trailer launch for his upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 approaches, actor Kartik Aaryan shared a heartfelt moment on Instagram, posting a picture of himself seeking blessings at his home temple. Joining him was his adorable puppy, Katori.

In his caption, Kartik simply used a joined hands emoji to convey his sentiments. He later shared a story where he was seen striking the iconic Rooh Baba hand gesture, tagged at Raj Mandir Theatre in Jaipur, where the trailer launch event will take place.

Set for Wednesday, the event will feature the star cast, including Kartik, Triptii Dimri, and Vidya Balan, who famously portrayed Manjulika in the first film of the franchise released in 2007.

A statement from the makers on October 8 emphasised that the launch is not just about unveiling the trailer but also a celebration of the film's legacy and the deep connection fans have with the franchise. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 team aims to create an electrifying atmosphere for the event.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film will see Vidya Balan reprising her role as Manjulika, alongside Kartik Aaryan as Rooh Baba. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is set to hit theaters during Diwali, on November 1, 2024.

This installment continues the franchise following Bhool Bhulaiyaa in 2007 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in 2022. In the film, Rooh Baba embarks on a journey into a haunted mansion in Kolkata, where he encounters the vengeful spirit of Manjulika.

