Samantha Ruth Prabhu revels in fashion fun and prepares for ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ release

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has revealed that fashion has become enjoyable for her once more. She shared a series of photos on Instagram showcasing her in a nude-hued fringed skirt paired with a crop top. To complete her look, she opted for bold gold chunky jewellery and subtle makeup.
In her caption, she expressed her excitement, writing: “Fashion is fun again because I get to play dress up with my best friend.” She tagged various contributors to her look, including outfit designer @kreshabajajofficial, accessory brands @zohra_india and @simranchhabrajewels, stylist @jukalker, and makeup artist @avnirambhia along with @makeupbyjill___, with photography by @kannasrihari.
Samantha frequently experiments with her style and shares her looks with her fans on social media. Last month, she wowed followers while promoting her spy action series Citadel: Honey Bunny in a stunning white outfit. The ensemble featured a flower-shaped tube top embellished with pearls, elegantly matched with tailored trousers.
She included a sparkle emoji in her post and tagged her location as London, UK. On September 25, she attended the screening of Citadel: Honey Bunny alongside Priyanka Chopra, who stars in the American version of the series. Samantha’s upcoming show is a spin-off prequel and also features Varun Dhawan, Kay Kay Menon, Simran Bagga, and Emma Canning, set to release on November 7 on Prime Video.
Looking ahead, she has a project titled Rakt Brahmand in the pipeline.