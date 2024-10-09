Samantha Ruth Prabhu revels in fashion fun and prepares for ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ release

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has revealed that fashion has become enjoyable for her once more. She shared a series of photos on Instagram showcasing her in a nude-hued fringed skirt paired with a crop top. To complete her look, she opted for bold gold chunky jewellery and subtle makeup.

In her caption, she expressed her excitement, writing: “Fashion is fun again because I get to play dress up with my best friend.” She tagged various contributors to her look, including outfit designer @kreshabajajofficial, accessory brands @zohra_india and @simranchhabrajewels, stylist @jukalker, and makeup artist @avnirambhia along with @makeupbyjill___, with photography by @kannasrihari.