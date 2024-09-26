Samantha Ruth Prabhu dazzles in a pastel look while promoting 'Citadel: Honey Bunny'

Her makeup was subtly done to enhance her natural beauty, while her hair flowed freely. To complete the outfit, she accessorized with a stylish golden watch and silver heels. In the vibrant images, Samantha exudes excitement and confidence as she poses with the show's creators, gearing up for this thrilling new project.

The post was captioned, "And it begins...Let's go #CitadelHoneyBunny #HoneyBunnyonPrime," and included a geotag for London, UK.

On September 25, she attended a screening for Citadel: Honey Bunny alongside Priyanka Chopra in London. Priyanka stars in the American version of Citadel, while Samantha's series serves as a spin-off prequel.

Created by Raj & DK and written and directed by Raj & DK and Sita Menon, Citadel: Honey Bunny also features Varun Dhawan, Kay Kay Menon, Simran Bagga, and Emma Canning. The show is set to premiere on November 7 on Prime Video.

On work front, Samantha's most recent film was the Telugu romantic comedy Kushi, co-starring Vijay Deverakonda. Samantha also portrayed Raji in the second season of the acclaimed spy thriller series The Family Man, created by Raj & DK, alongside Manoj Bajpayee and Priyamani. Additionally, she has Rakt Brahmand lined up for the future.