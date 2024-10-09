Yami Gautam celebrates father Mukesh Gautam’s first National Award win for ‘Baghi Di Dhee’

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam is on cloud nine as her father, filmmaker Mukesh Gautam, has been honoured with his first National Film Award. Mukesh clinched the Best Punjabi Film award at the 70th National Film Awards for his directorial venture, Baghi Di Dhee.

The awards ceremony, held on Tuesday at Vigyan Bhavan, witnessed President Droupadi Murmu gracing the occasion and felicitating the winners. Although Yami couldn’t be physically present at the event, she expressed her excitement and emotions via an Instagram post. Watching the ceremony unfold on television, she captured the moment her father accepted the award and shared photos online. Her pride was evident as she reflected on the importance of this special achievement.

“Very emotional moment as my father, Shri Mukesh Gautam, received his first National Award as a director, for his film - Baghi Di Dhee. Emotions cannot be poured in words. I am such a proud daughter,” Yami wrote in her heartfelt post.