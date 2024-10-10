From Sachin Tendulkar to Kamal Haasan, Indian celebrities mourn the loss of Ratan Tata

Ratan Naval Tata, the pioneering industrialist and former chairman of Tata Group, passed away on Wednesday night at the age of 86 in Mumbai. Known for transforming Tata Group from a traditional enterprise into India’s largest and most influential conglomerate, Tata's legacy as a visionary and compassionate leader is being celebrated worldwide. His impact spanned across industries, from steel and automobiles to software and hospitality, creating a brand synonymous with integrity, social responsibility, and innovation.

As the news of his passing spread, an outpouring of grief and tributes from global political and business leaders emerged. Closer to home, Indian celebrities shared heartfelt posts on social media, joining millions in paying respects to an icon who profoundly shaped modern India.