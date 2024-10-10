From Sachin Tendulkar to Kamal Haasan, Indian celebrities mourn the loss of Ratan Tata

Ratan Naval Tata, the pioneering industrialist and former chairman of Tata Group, passed away on Wednesday night at the age of 86 in Mumbai. Known for transforming Tata Group from a traditional enterprise into India’s largest and most influential conglomerate, Tata's legacy as a visionary and compassionate leader is being celebrated worldwide. His impact spanned across industries, from steel and automobiles to software and hospitality, creating a brand synonymous with integrity, social responsibility, and innovation.
As the news of his passing spread, an outpouring of grief and tributes from global political and business leaders emerged. Closer to home, Indian celebrities shared heartfelt posts on social media, joining millions in paying respects to an icon who profoundly shaped modern India.
Sachin Tendulkar on X shared how Tata’s life and passing have resonated deeply across the nation. Having had the fortune to spend time with Tata, Tendulkar noted that even those who never met him feel a similar sense of loss—a testament to Tata’s wide-reaching impact.
Kamal Haasan expressed his admiration, referring to Tata as a personal hero and a national treasure whose contributions to India’s development are integral to its modern history. Haasan reflected on Tata’s wealth of integrity, humility, and patriotism, which defined him far more than material success.
Ram Charan also expressed his sorrow, acknowledging the loss as a monumental one for India. He praised Tata as an iconic figure and guiding light who impacted countless lives, from ordinary people to business leaders.
Ajay Devgn shared a heartfelt message on X, conveying a collective sense of loss. He described Ratan Tata as a visionary whose legacy will inspire generations, acknowledging Tata’s immeasurable contributions to India and the world with deep gratitude.
Salman Khan expressed his sorrow as well, noting his sadness over Tata’s passing—a sentiment that resonated with many who admired Tata’s commitment to philanthropy and responsible business practices.
Priyanka Chopra reflected on Tata’s kindness, which she noted had touched millions. She highlighted his legacy of leadership and generosity, recognising his unmatched passion and dedication to India.
Akshay Kumar paid tribute to Ratan Tata with an emotional message, expressing sadness over the passing of a man who built more than just an empire.
Anushka Sharma shared a photo of Tata on her Instagram Stories, lamenting the tragic loss and describing him as an embodiment of integrity, grace, and dignity. She referred to Tata as an icon and ‘Taj of India,’ acknowledging the positive impact he had on countless lives.
Among others, actors like Varun Dhawan, Randeep Hooda, Riteish Deshmukh, and Shraddha Kapoor posted moving tributes, highlighting the reach of Tata’s influence across generations and industries.
The Padma Vibhushan recipient was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on Monday for intensive care due to age-related complications. Tata had reassured the public earlier that he was undergoing routine check-ups, and there was no cause for alarm. A towering figure in Indian industry and an advocate for responsible business practices, his legacy endures as a benchmark for generations to come.