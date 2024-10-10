PM Narendra Modi speaks to Noel Tata; Amit Shah to attend Ratan Tata’s funeral

Before departing on a two-day visit to Laos for the 21st ASEAN-India Summit and the 19th East Asia Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Noel Tata, brother of the late Ratan Tata, offering his condolences. According to reports, representing the Government of India, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend Ratan Tata's funeral.

Earlier, PM Modi expressed deep sorrow on X over the loss of Tata, the Tata Sons Chairman emeritus, who passed away at Breach Candy Hospital due to age-related health challenges.

Prime Minister Modi paid tribute, describing Tata as a “visionary business leader, a compassionate soul, and an exceptional human being.”

“His leadership not only strengthened one of India’s oldest and most respected business groups, but his legacy extended well beyond corporate realms," Modi wrote. "Ratan Tata’s humility, kindness, and dedication to improving society earned him the love of many.”

PM Modi also highlighted Tata's “big dreams and profound sense of social responsibility,” noting his commitment to causes such as education, healthcare, sanitation, and animal welfare.

Reflecting on their frequent exchanges, Modi shared, “I treasure countless moments with Shri Ratan Tata Ji. During my tenure as Gujarat’s CM, we often discussed various matters. His insights were invaluable. Our interactions continued when I moved to Delhi. His loss pains me deeply. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends, and admirers. Om Shanti.”

Tata (86) was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on Monday due to health concerns associated with his age. He passed away soon after.

Expressing a “deep sense of loss,” the Tata family announced that his body would be brought to the NCPA Lawns at 10:30 a.m. for public homage. Later, at 4:00 p.m., a procession from Nariman Point to the Worli Crematorium will mark his final journey.

In a fitting tribute, Ratan Tata’s remains, draped in the national flag, will receive a police gun salute before cremation, the family shared.