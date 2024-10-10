Kareena Kapoor shocks sister Karisma with a revelation involving Salman Khan on ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’

Kareena Kapoor Khan made a surprising revelation about her sister Karisma Kapoor during a recent episode of the comedy sketch show, The Great Indian Kapil Show. In the trailer, Kareena was asked about Karisma's first Bollywood crush, to which she quickly responded, "I think, Salman Khan," leaving Karisma visibly shocked.

Karisma and Salman have appeared together in several films from the 1990s, including Judwaa, Andaz Apna Apna, Biwi No. 1, and Hum Saath Saath Hain. In another segment of the show, Kareena disclosed that she was the one who confessed her love to husband Saif Ali Khan first and even encouraged him to get a tattoo of her name on his forearm.

Karisma, on her part, recounted several instances where she urged Kareena to watch certain movies, only for Kareena to end up disappointed by their quality.

The episode also featured actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek, who dressed as his uncle Govinda, who recently sustained a bullet injury to his leg. During their interaction, Karisma mentioned that she used to shoot songs with Govinda in just one day to keep costs down.