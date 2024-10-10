Kartik Aaryan on dreams and frustrations that built his luxury car collection

Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan recently opened up about his passion for cars, revealing that his love for luxury vehicles stems from a time when he could barely afford a used car.
In an interview, the 33-year-old actor shared that his first car was a third-hand vehicle that he purchased for a mere INR 30,000 to INR 35,000. “Many years ago, when I didn't have any vehicle, I bought a third-hand car,” Kartik revealed.
The actor's journey from humble beginnings to owning a fleet of luxury cars has been nothing short of inspiring. His first new car was a Lamborghini, a dream come true for the artiste. Today, Kartik’s garage boasts a collection of high-end vehicles, including a Range Rover, a McLaren Urus, a Mini Cooper, and more.
When asked about his motivation for buying new cars, Kartik admitted that it was a way to cope with the frustration he felt during a time when he couldn't afford a vehicle. “There was a point in my life, maybe this also came from there, I couldn't afford cars. I couldn't afford to buy myself any vehicle. I was so furious about it that I had decided that I’d buy all my dream cars and fill up a garage with cars,” he shared.
While Kartik's love for cars is evident, he also acknowledged that he has reached a point of contentment. “I think, at times, I buy cars to cope with the frustration; I don't even realize it.”
He also added that he is now content and happy with his collection and concluded humorously, stating, “I don’t know what all cars I’ll buy in the future because I have run out of parking space.”
The artiste recently leased his upscale Juhu property for a whopping INR 4.5 lakh per month, underscoring the robust real estate activity in the area.
According to a real-estate website, the property was registered with a stamp duty of INR 42,500. The apartment located in the Siddhi Vinayak Presidency Co-operative Housing Society spans 1,912 sq ft. Aaryan purchased the property jointly with his mother, Mala Tiwari, on June 30, 2024, for INR 17.5 crore.
Kartik was last seen in the sports drama Chandu Champion. He will be back on the big screen soon with the highly anticipated horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.