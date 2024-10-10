Kartik Aaryan on dreams and frustrations that built his luxury car collection

Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan recently opened up about his passion for cars, revealing that his love for luxury vehicles stems from a time when he could barely afford a used car.

In an interview, the 33-year-old actor shared that his first car was a third-hand vehicle that he purchased for a mere INR 30,000 to INR 35,000. “Many years ago, when I didn't have any vehicle, I bought a third-hand car,” Kartik revealed.

The actor's journey from humble beginnings to owning a fleet of luxury cars has been nothing short of inspiring. His first new car was a Lamborghini, a dream come true for the artiste. Today, Kartik’s garage boasts a collection of high-end vehicles, including a Range Rover, a McLaren Urus, a Mini Cooper, and more.