Parul Gulati and Gurfateh Pirzada team up for a thrilling new series, shooting begins in Uttarakhand

Bollywood’s latest on-screen duo, Parul Gulati and Gurfateh Pirzada, are set to make waves with their new project, currently being filmed in Uttarakhand. This marks the first time the two actors will share the screen, and their collaboration is already generating a buzz.

While the title of the project is yet to be revealed, sources suggest that the plot revolves around themes of friendship, adventure, and thrills. Both Parul and Gurfateh are leading the project, and their chemistry is quickly becoming a highlight.