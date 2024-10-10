Parul Gulati and Gurfateh Pirzada team up for a thrilling new series, shooting begins in Uttarakhand

Bollywood’s latest on-screen duo, Parul Gulati and Gurfateh Pirzada, are set to make waves with their new project, currently being filmed in Uttarakhand. This marks the first time the two actors will share the screen, and their collaboration is already generating a buzz.
While the title of the project is yet to be revealed, sources suggest that the plot revolves around themes of friendship, adventure, and thrills. Both Parul and Gurfateh are leading the project, and their chemistry is quickly becoming a highlight.
The series is being directed by Akhilesh Jaiswal, known for his work as a writer on Gangs of Wasseypur and Ugly. With his signature style and creative vision, the anticipation surrounding this project is already high. Fans of Jaiswal’s past work can expect a gripping narrative with strong performances from the lead pair.
Parul who has impressed audiences with her versatility, and Gurfateh known for his powerful roles, are bringing their talents together for this much-anticipated venture. Though details of the plot remain under wraps, the project is expected to be a thrilling adventure that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.
As the shoot progresses in the scenic locales of Uttarakhand, fans are eager to see how this exciting pairing will play out on screen. With Parul and Gurfateh leading the way, this untitled series promises to be a must-watch.