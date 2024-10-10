Ratan Tata: The icon with a heartfelt connection to music

Ratan Tata, the esteemed industrialist and visionary behind the Tata Group, passed away on Wednesday, leaving behind a remarkable legacy that significantly contributed to India's economic development.

Leading such a vast empire was no small feat, yet Ratan Tata approached his responsibilities with unwavering conviction and determination. Amidst the high-stakes boardroom meetings and strategic expansions, he also carved out time to relax and unwind.

In a memorable clip from the chat show Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, Ratan shared his musical preferences. While he enjoyed a variety of genres, he expressed a particular fondness for jazz and Western classical music.

He mentioned that taking his dog for walks helped him clear his mind and that he occasionally indulged in watching television. When asked about movies, he admitted he hadn’t visited a theatre in years but sought Simi's recommendations for Hindi films.

Ratan was the son of Naval Tata, who was adopted by Ratanji Tata, the son of Jamshedji Tata, the founder of the Tata Group.

Ratan was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian award, and received the Padma Bhushan in 2000. He joined the Tata Group in 1961 and became chairman of Tata Sons in 1991, succeeding the legendary JRD Tata. His influence reshaped the landscape of modern industrial advancement in India.