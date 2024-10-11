‘Made in Heaven’ actor Arjun Mathur ties the knot with his girlfriend Tiya Tejpal

Fans were quick to congratulate the couple on their special day, praising the simplicity and elegance of their wedding. Many expressed their admiration for Arjun's portrayal of Karan in the popular series Made in Heaven, noting the parallels between the character’s extravagant weddings and the couple’s intimate celebration.

Tiya Tejpal, a talented production designer, has worked on several notable films and TV shows, including The White Tiger, Raman Raghav 2.0, and Karwaan. She previously worked as an assistant director on Life of Pi before transitioning to production design.

Arjun and Tiya have been dating for several years, but they have largely kept their relationship private. The actor has often expressed his preference for not discussing his personal life publicly.