‘Made in Heaven’ actor Arjun Mathur ties the knot with his girlfriend Tiya Tejpal

Bollywood actor Arjun Mathur has tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Tiya Tejpal, in a private ceremony. While the actor has not officially confirmed the news, a picture of the couple as bride and groom has surfaced online, sparking speculation.
The picture, which was shared on Reddit, shows Arjun and Tiya dressed in traditional wedding attire, sitting in a mandap adorned with marigold flowers. Their smiles as they gaze at each other convey the joy and love shared between them.
Fans were quick to congratulate the couple on their special day, praising the simplicity and elegance of their wedding. Many expressed their admiration for Arjun's portrayal of Karan in the popular series Made in Heaven, noting the parallels between the character’s extravagant weddings and the couple’s intimate celebration.
Tiya Tejpal, a talented production designer, has worked on several notable films and TV shows, including The White Tiger, Raman Raghav 2.0, and Karwaan. She previously worked as an assistant director on Life of Pi before transitioning to production design.
Arjun and Tiya have been dating for several years, but they have largely kept their relationship private. The actor has often expressed his preference for not discussing his personal life publicly.