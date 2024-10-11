Sushmita Sen visits Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai with Rohman Shawl and daughter Alisah

The Durga Puja celebrations also provided an opportunity for several Bollywood reunions. Kajol and Rani Mukerji, who co-starred in the iconic film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, caught up and celebrated the festival together. The two actresses, dressed in their traditional best, reminisced about their shared experiences.

Another notable reunion was between Kajol and veteran actress Jaya Bachchan, who have worked together in films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The two embraced warmly, showcasing their enduring friendship. Rani Mukerji also had her share of reunions, posing for pictures with Ranbir Kapoor, her co-star from the film Saawariya.

Sushmita, meanwhile, was last seen in the third season of the crime thriller series Aarya. Her powerful performance as a determined woman forced to become a gangster earned her widespread praise and acclaim.