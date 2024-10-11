Top 5 Amitabh Bachchan songs that still make us dance

When it comes to Bollywood’s most legendary entertainer, Amitabh Bachchan, his charm extends beyond powerful dialogues and intense performances. Over the decades, Big B has also given us several unforgettable dance numbers that continue to light up parties and festivals alike. As we celebrate his birthday, let’s groove to five of his most iconic songs that never fail to get us moving!
From the film Silsila (1981), this Holi anthem is iconic. Sung by Amitabh himself, Rang Barse instantly brings the festival of colours to mind, with its playful, teasing lyrics. The rustic, folksy beats and carefree vibe with Amitabh and Rekha on screen make it a must-play at any Holi celebration. It captures the essence of fun, flirtation, and festivity, resonating across generations.
This seductive track from Don (1978) features Amitabh opposite the dazzling Helen. Set to a smooth, disco-infused rhythm, Helen's sultry dance and Kishore Kumar's lively vocals add to the song's allure. Amitabh’s character, calm yet intrigued by Helen’s advances, makes the scene memorable. Its catchy beats and Helen’s magnetic presence keep this song etched in the minds of music lovers, perfect for a retro dance playlist.
From Satte Pe Satta (1982), Amitabh pairs with Hema Malini in this romantic number. While it’s more soft and melodic, the song still carries an infectious rhythm that urges you to sway along. Kishore Kumar’s voice, coupled with RD Burman’s composition lends it a timeless appeal. Amitabh and Hema’s on-screen chemistry elevates the song, making it a heartfelt yet fun addition to his list of evergreen hits.
From Namak Halaal (1982), this song is a classic dance extravaganza featuring Amitabh and Smita Patil. Amitabh’s playful energy and Kishore Kumar’s vibrant vocals make it impossible not to tap your feet. The catchy refrain Pag Ghungroo Baandh Meera Nachi Thi and the fusion of folk and contemporary beats made this song a blockbuster. Amitabh’s charismatic, carefree dancing and grand orchestration remain unmatched in Bollywood’s dance history.
The foot-stomping hit from Hum (1991) showcases Amitabh in full swagger opposite Kimi Katkar. This energetic, high-tempo song has a raw and catchy beat that instantly gets everyone on their feet. The Jumma Chumma chant became an anthem, especially at large gatherings and celebratory events. Amitabh’s larger-than-life screen presence, combined with the lively choreography, made this song one of the most iconic dance numbers of the '90s.