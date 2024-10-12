Aishwarya Rai wishes Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday; Big B meets fans outside his house

The megastar’s dedication to his fans was evident in his interactions. He took the time to acknowledge and appreciate their love and support, leaving a lasting impression on those who were fortunate enough to meet him on his special day.

Amitabh’s birthday celebrations were not limited to domestic fanfare. He received a special gift from the city of Wroclaw, Poland, a musical tribute to his father's iconic work Madhushala. The video of the tribute, shared by Amitabh on social media, showcased the beauty of the city and the heartfelt appreciation for his father’s legacy.

As Amitabh continues to inspire millions with his talent, charisma, and unwavering connection with his fans, his birthday celebrations serve as a reminder of his enduring legacy and the love and admiration he commands.