Aishwarya Rai wishes Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday; Big B meets fans outside his house

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai took to social media to wish her father-in-law, Amitabh Bachchan, a happy birthday. Sharing a heartwarming picture of Amitabh with her daughter Aaradhya, Aishwarya expressed her love and blessings for the legendary actor.
While Amitabh celebrated his 82nd birthday amidst immense fan fervour outside his residence in Mumbai, his son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Shweta Bachchan did not post any public messages on social media. However, Aishwarya’s heartfelt post showcased the family’s love and admiration for the megastar.
Amitabh, known for his unwavering connection with his fans, continued his tradition of greeting well-wishers who had gathered outside his home. Despite the large crowd, he patiently interacted with each fan, accepting flowers and listening to their messages.
The megastar’s dedication to his fans was evident in his interactions. He took the time to acknowledge and appreciate their love and support, leaving a lasting impression on those who were fortunate enough to meet him on his special day.
Amitabh’s birthday celebrations were not limited to domestic fanfare. He received a special gift from the city of Wroclaw, Poland, a musical tribute to his father's iconic work Madhushala. The video of the tribute, shared by Amitabh on social media, showcased the beauty of the city and the heartfelt appreciation for his father’s legacy.
As Amitabh continues to inspire millions with his talent, charisma, and unwavering connection with his fans, his birthday celebrations serve as a reminder of his enduring legacy and the love and admiration he commands.