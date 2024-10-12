Alia Bhatt reveals that her ‘RRR’ co-star Ram Charan adopted an elephant in her daughter Raha’s name

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has shared a heartwarming story about her RRR co-star, Ram Charan, and his thoughtful gesture towards her newborn daughter, Raha.

In an interview, Alia revealed that after Raha’s birth, Ram adopted an elephant in the wild in her name. To make the gesture even more special, he also sent a charming wooden elephant toy to Alia’s home.

“This is a very funny story,” Alia recounted. “A month after Raha was born, I had stepped down to walk for a bit. Suddenly, I had someone coming and telling me, ‘Ma’am, Ram Charan sir has sent an elephant.’ I was stunned. I was like, ‘Anything can happen: I might have a giant elephant walking in my building right now.’”

Alia shared that the gesture touched her deeply, and the toy, affectionately named ‘Ele,’ now holds a special place in their home. “It was such a sweet gesture by him. We call that elephant: Ele, and have kept it near our dining table on the fifth floor. Raha often hops on to it and plays.”

Alia also expressed her admiration for her bond with Ram and Jr NTR, her other RRR co-star. “Tarak, Ram Charan, and I, we couldn’t spend a lot of time together on the sets of RRR due to different schedules, but around promotions, we became very close,” she said.

The heartwarming story of Ram Charan's thoughtful gift highlights the bond between the RRR cast members and the enduring impact of their collaboration.