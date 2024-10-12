Alia Bhatt talks about overcoming anxiety before daughter Raha’s first public appearance

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has revealed the anxiety and nervousness she experienced before she and husband Ranbir Kapoor decided to publicly reveal their daughter Raha’s face.

In an interview on Kareena Kapoor’s chat show What Women Want, Alia shared that the decision to introduce Raha to the world came about spontaneously. It was Ranbir who suggested the idea on the day of the Kapoor family’s Christmas lunch last year, prompting Alia to grapple with her fears and uncertainties.

Before that day, the couple had made a conscious effort to keep Raha out of the public eye, requesting paparazzi to refrain from clicking photos of their daughter. However, Ranbir's suggestion to reveal her face caught Alia off guard, leading to a period of anxiety and contemplation.

“He obviously understood that, and he said okay now you’re going to get really anxious so now let’s talk about it what your worst fear is. This we talked all the way from Bandra to Juhu and then finally I was like listen it's true like this is our life and I don’t want people to think that oh you can’t see my daughter’s face, that was not the intention.”

When Ranbir announced to the paparazzi waiting outside the party venue that they would bring Raha out, Alia stated that her heart raced with a mix of excitement and apprehension “I just didn’t want to be like a whole thing and that one moment happened, and it was such a cute moment where she was holding both our faces like that,” she said.