Harman Baweja praises Amitabh Bachchan’s performance in Rajinikanth’s ‘Vettaiyan’

Harman Baweja has lauded megastar Amitabh Bachchan, stating that he has once again surpassed himself in the film Vettaiyan, which stars Rajinikanth.

Describing Amitabh as a "true legend," Harman remarked, "Mr. Bachchan’s impact on the industry is beyond words. As the distributor of Vettaiyan, it’s an honour to collaborate with icons like Mr. Bachchan and Superstar Rajinikanth."

He shared that Bachchan’s films and demeanour have significantly influenced his own life and career. "His dedication and work ethic serve as a tremendous source of inspiration."

Vettaiyan marks the reunion of Amitabh and Rajinikanth after 33 years since their memorable collaboration in Hum (1991). The film, distributed by Baweja Studios and produced by Subaskaran Allirajah's Lyca Productions, is currently showing in theatres worldwide.

Harman is known for his roles in films like Love Story 2050 (2008), What's Your Raashee? (2009), Victory, Dishkiyaoon, and It's My Life. This year, he was seen in the drama series Scoop, based on Jigna Vora's memoir, which chronicles her life following her arrest in connection with a journalist's murder. Directed by Hansal Mehta, the series features Karishma Tanna, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Tannishtha Chatterjee, and Deven Bhojani.

Vettaiyan, written and directed by TJ Gnanavel, is a Tamil action drama featuring Rajinikanth as Athiyan, a senior police officer who accidentally kills an innocent person while investigating a teacher's murder. This film also marks Amitabh’s debut in Tamil cinema.

The cast includes Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, Rohini, Rao Ramesh, Abhirami, and Ramesh Thilak, with filming taking place across various locations, including Thiruvananthapuram, Tirunelveli, Chennai, Mumbai, and Hyderabad.