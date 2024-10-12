Sharvari prays for Alpha's success on Dussehra

Actress Sharvari marked the occasion of Dussehra by revealing her prayers for the upcoming film Alpha, which stars Alia Bhatt alongside her. Sharvari explained that the festival, which symbolises the triumph over evil, also involves the worship of tools and instruments used in the fight against injustice and ignorance.

In a post on Instagram, Sharvari shared a stunning picture of herself dressed in a salmon and gold lehenga, adorned with traditional temple jewellery. She captioned the post, “Happy Dussehra and Vijayadashami. Today I’m praying for Alpha because, on this day, we honor all tools, weapons, instruments, books, and pens—symbols of our fight against injustice, ignorance, and evil.”

This follows an earlier post where Sharvari expressed gratitude for her recent films Munjya, Maharaj, and Vedaa, which have bolstered her confidence in her acting career. "I’m so grateful for the love I’ve received this year... These films and your support have given me courage and faith in my journey!" she wrote.