Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor and Rohit Shetty light up Delhi’s Lav Kush Ramleela ahead of ‘Singham Again’ release

The Lav Kush Ramleela, held annually at the iconic Red Fort for the past 50 years, is a significant cultural event in Delhi. Ajay’s participation in the event marked his return to the tradition after an eight-year hiatus.

Singham Again, the third installment of the popular franchise, features an ensemble cast including Ajay, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Kareena, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, Ravi Kishan, and Shweta Tiwari.

The film has generated significant buzz, with Arjun Kapoor describing it as a “modern-day interpretation of Ramayana.” His character, a Ravan-like antagonist, adds an intriguing dimension to the story.

Singham Again is set to clash with Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on November 1, promising a thrilling Diwali showdown at the box office.