Alia Bhatt shares challenges of pursuing Hollywood projects post-motherhood, says, ‘Now, it’s harder to just pack up and leave’

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has revealed the challenges she faces in pursuing international projects, particularly after becoming a mother. In a conversation with Kareena Kapoor on the fifth season of What Women Want, Alia discussed her plans for future Hollywood ventures.

While the Jigra actor expressed her desire to continue exploring opportunities in the West, she acknowledged the practical limitations imposed by her family responsibilities. “Now, it’s harder to just pack up and leave for three to four months,” she said, referring to her daughter Raha. “I can’t just move bags and baggage for longer periods anymore.”

Alia clarified that her decisions about future projects are not made impulsively. “It depends on the story, the timing, and how much I want to do it. It's not just a whim decision; it has to make sense both professionally and personally,” she stated.

Kareena jokingly suggested that Alia’s husband, Ranbir Kapoor, would be happy to stay home with Raha, to which the artiste agreed, noting his deep affection for their daughter.

Alia made her Hollywood debut in the action thriller Heart of Stone, which premiered on Netflix in August 2023. The film, co-starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, received mixed reviews. Despite the film’s reception, Alia’s performance garnered attention, and she revealed that she shot for the film while pregnant.

In an interview, Alia discussed her role as the antagonist, Keya. “Keya’s passion, her requirement, need or want for the Heart has a reason, it has a purpose. And she believes in that. For her, she's not the bad guy. So you need to fully commit to that moment as an actor. I think it's about displaying both her sides with clarity and focus,” she was quoted as saying.